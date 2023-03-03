SBS News in Easy English 3 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says Nine squadron of the Royal Australian Airforce is being reformed.





The federal government is working with the United States to ensure more defence manufacturing takes place in Australia.





Mr Marles says the new Triton aircraft will prove Australia's military capability to the rest of the world.





"Being a nuclear steward in this context is a rally important part of that announcement, and it does involve a really significant hardening of security in a physical sense with buildings and fences and the like, but also in an IT sense with the formation that goes with that. And we are very cognisant of the challenge that's involved in that. The announcement that we make will talk about the way we intend to meet that challenge."





Australia's ambassador to the United States has told the Centre for Strategic and International Studies he has seen Australia's relationship with the US strengthen over the past few years.





Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos said shared strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, have united the two countries.





He says the relationship has improved under the Biden administration through initiatives such as the Quad leadership, and AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.





"Circumstances dictated ways in which we would need to work together better. And I think the theme going forward for this relationship will be, how do we continue this process of working better together? And not because in some way we are a lackey of the US but because fundamentally our national interest dictates that we do this."





No grounds evictions are set to be banned in New South Wales for renters on rolling leases.





Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement ahead of the upcoming state election.





Mr Perrottet says he hopes the changes will also help the trend of landlords moving away from longer term tenancies to short term rentals, such as AirBnb.





"What we want to do this is move to reasonable ground evictions in a way that gives confidence as well for landlords to continue to remain in the long term rental market. Now that continues to place a big strain and pressure on properties. The best thing we can do in relation to placing downward pressure on rental markets is to have more homes available for rental letting."





A review into barriers to participation in science, technology engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM, is being launched today.





The Independent Pathway to Diversity is looking to boost the participation of women and historically under-represented groups in the STEM field.





They aim to hear from diverse voices in various mediums.



