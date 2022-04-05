SBS News in Easy English 5 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

Advertisement

The bodies of a father and son who died in a landslip in the Blue Mountains are being recovered by crews in New South Wales.

The two are from a family of five on holiday from the United Kingdom, who were on a walking track when they were crushed by falling rocks.

The nine-year-old boy and 49-year-old man died at the scene at Wentworth Pass.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy remain in hospital, where they are in a critical condition.

The fifth family member, a 15-year-old girl, has been treated for shock following the incident and is in a stable condition.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says Australia could receive nuclear-powered submarines sooner than expected.

It was previously suggested they could arrive by 2040.

But, Mr Dutton says they could arrive earlier with help from other countries, but says more will be revealed later this year.

Australia is imposing further sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine - and will ban the export of luxury goods like pure-bred horses, truffles, and wine.

The new sanctions include everything from tobacco to leather and furs to musical instruments, and come on top of the existing export ban on aluminium ores.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko says while Ukraine welcomes the sanctions, there's still more Australia and other western nations can do to help.

"Another thing is economic sanctions, further sanctions and embargoes on the import of any fossil fuels or agri products coming from Russia, divestment from Russian assets, a ban on the export of products to Russia. Of course we need help and support with collecting evidence and prosecuting the Russian military for their war crimes, we need more humanitarian assistance. "

Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says it will present what he calls "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council to show its forces have not been killing civilians in Ukraine.

Vasily Nebenzya says the story of a massacre by Russian forces in the town of Bucha is a false plot by Ukraine and is western allies.

"This is warfare. In warfare, anything happens. You cannot exclude that civilians are dying in the war. That is a sad fact of life. But the footage we're being presented with, in particular in Bucha, on which I spoke, does not give us any doubt that that was staged."

In sport, Australia's national men's rugby union team, the Wallabies, will play an international match at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first time in thirty-six years.

The Wallabies will play a three Test series against England, who are coached by former Wallabies coach, Eddie Jones.

The matches will be held in July- on the 2nd, the 9th, and the 16th.

I’m Hannah Kwon, this is SBS News in Easy English.