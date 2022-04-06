SBS News in Easy English 6 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

Advertisement

Australia, the United Kingdom and the U-S are planning to expand cooperation on hypersonic weapons under the AUKUS pact.

The three countries are working on a plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

The Australian government wants to deliver the first submarine before 2040, if not earlier.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the aim of the alliance is to protect and defend.

"We do these things to keep Australians safe, we do these things to bring balance and strategic certainty to our region, and that's why we work with so many partners in our region. We engage in this, as an effort to achieve peace and stability, not the alternative. The reason we invest in all of these things is to create a peaceful environment and a stable environment, not one driven by conflict."

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rain fall across New South Wales for the rest of the week.

New South Wales has been hit by repeated flooding over the past few months, with the north and northwest of the state hit by ongoing rainfall since February.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet says he is frustrated with a lack of federal funding for flood affected victims in the State's North, as some people are saying Local Government Areas held by the Liberal Party are being favoured.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the federal government's response to the flood crisis.

Health authorities are preparing for more COVID-19 and flu cases before winter.

It's expected to put more pressure on hospitals which are already dealing with staff shortages and surgery backlogs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for the Russian military to be brought to justice for war crimes as soon as possible.

He accuses Russian troops of the worst atrocities since World War II.

Mr Zelenskky made an announcement at his first appearance in front of the United Nations Security Council.

"Now the world can see that they what the Russian military did in Bucha while keeping the city under their occupation, but the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country."

And in sport, Emily Bates has won the AFL Women's Best and Fairest Award.

The Brisbane Lions vice-captain narrowly beat Anne Hatchard, securing the win by one vote.

Bates used the moment to thank her teammates for their support during the Queensland floods.

"One of our key values at the Lions is sisterhood, and that was, the girls were straight away there to obviously clean up the house and do what they could for our home, which obviously was ruined by the floods, so yeah, sisterhood is definitely what it feels like at the Lions. I love these girls like sisters, and that's what has driven our success really, is that love for each and care.

You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.