SBS News in Easy English bulletin 28 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





The federal government says inflation is expected to peak at almost 8 percent by the end of the year, putting more pressure on Australians who are already grappling with the rising cost of living.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says inflation is predicted to hit 7.75 percent by December.





He says inflation is expected to improve next year before "normalising" in 2024.





"Australia is outperforming much of the world but that doesn't make it any easier to pay bills at home. More Australians are in jobs than ever before and that's a very welcome outcome, but fewer Australians are feeling confident about the choppy waters that our economy is in. Because they see the impact that high inflation is having on their living standards in an environment where workers aren't getting wage rises sufficient to match those price rises."





Australia's Chief Medical Officer has declared monkeypox to be a Disease of National Significance'.





Paul Kelly says the declaration follows the World Health Organisation's [[WHO]] announcement calling the situation regarding monkeypox 'a public health emergency of international concern'.





In Australia there have been 44 cases – the majority of which have been within returned international travellers.





Meanwhile, an Australian filmmaker who spent 15 months in a Cambodian prison for espionage charges, has written to the U-S President and the new United States Ambassador to Australia, pleaing for the release of Julian Assange.





James Ricketson is now advocating both the U-S and Australian Governments to release Mr Assange, and prevent his extradition to the United States.





Speaking to S-B-S News, Mr Ricketson says he invoked the words of both Joe Biden and Caroline Kennedy's late father, President John F Kennedy, in his letters.





"Both Joe Biden and John F Kennedy both made statements about the importance of freedom of the press, the importance of the public being well informed about what's going on, even if what they are informing the public is embarrassing to the president or to the current administration."





The government has introduced legislation in parliament to allow 11 million workers in Australia access of up to 10 days of paid leave to escape domestic and family violence.





The leave also extends to casuals, who are not normally eligible for sick leave, and employees would be paid the rate they would have on the day, including penalty or other bonus rates if the shift was offered and accepted.





Workplace relations Minister Tony Burke says the bill aims to remove one of the primary obstacles of leaving and getting help.





"More than 68 per cent of people experiencing family and domestic violence are in paid work, however many can't leave violent situations without risking joblessness, financial stress, joblessness and poverty. Leaving workers having to choose between their safety and their livelihood."





To football,





A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have launched their season fixtures for the upcoming season in a multilingual content campaign.





The multilingual video features Wanderers members, players and community leaders speaking in the languages of French, South Sudanese, Cantonese, Assyrian, Hindi, Greek, Burmese, Serbian and Croatian, Tagalog Filipino, Urdu, Turkish and English.





The multilingual content is part of the Wanderers' multicultural and inclusivity campaign which aims to speak directly to the demographics of the Western Sydney region.





**Excerpt of audio in language**





Germany have qualified for their ninth women's football European final, after securing a 2-1 win over France in the semi-final.





Goals by German star Alexandra Popp in both halves helped the team overcome France.



They will play England at Wembley Stadium in the final on Sunday [[JULY 31]].





And in golf,





Australia has been included in the 2023 tournament schedule of the LIV golf series.





The Saudi-backed series announced a 14-tournament plan for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events.





There are plans for tournaments in Australia, North and Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.



