SBS News in Easy English 17 June 2022

Anthony Albanese has held his first national cabinet meeting as prime minister.





The National Cabinet agreed to meet four times a year and is supporting a move towards a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Mr Albanese said the government will extend its COVID funding arrangement.





"What that is about isn’t necessarily additional dollars. What it’s about is a recognition that our hospital system at the moment has people who should be looked after by their local GP. That the lack of nurses and health professionals in the aged care system means that many people who should be either being looked after at home or looked after as aged care residents end up in the hospital system as well."





South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas says he "won't be bullied" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Russia's foreign ministry is sanctioning an additional 121 Australian citizens, including journalists and defence officials.





Mr Malinauskas says South Australia stands with Ukraine.





"The people of South Australia stand firmly with Ukraine as does every state and territory and I'm just grateful for the fact that Vladimir Putin took notice. My heritage, Malinauskas, is a Lithuanian last-name. And, uh, my family knows all too well the human tragedy that can occur in the face of unacceptable Russian aggression and I'm very proud of the fact that my government has played a leadership role and I look forward to doing that in the future."





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says his Energy Minister Matt Kean has been granted "precautionary" powers to ensure energy supply in the state and prevent blackouts.





The new powers will reportedly give the government the ability to force coal companies to supply power generators with fuel.





Mr Perrottet played down the move, saying it was only taken as a "precautionary approach" and had been done before in the past.





The United States is introducing a bill to increase support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in US security assistance.





The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, threatens severe sanctions against China for any aggression against Taiwan.





It also includes foreign military financing.





In sport, Western Bulldogs player Bailey Smith received a two-match ban from the AFL for illicit drug use.





Mr Smith is already banned for two games for a headbutting incident, so will miss the Brisbane and Sydney games as well as Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn.





The Bulldogs star has taken responsibility for the scenes captured in viral videos, blaming poor mental health at the time.



