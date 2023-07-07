Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: ASX falls to a three month low so what does it mean for super?
Source: SBS News
The Australian sharemarket closed at at three month low as investors worried about a resilient US economy which may see global interest rates rise higher for longer. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Luke Laretive from Seneca Financial Solutions for more; plus the outlook for superannuation with Kirby Rappel from SuperRatings.
Share