SBS On the Money: ASX has worst three-day fall since March & the direction of food prices

The Bank of England lifted interest rates more than expected overnight prompting markets to fall, with the Australian sharemarket extending its three-day loss to 3.5%, the biggest since the US regional banking crisis in March. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Raymond Chan from Morgans to find out why and to see what role China is playing; plus Evan Karatzas from UBS takes a look at supermarket prices and why high prices may be here to stay.

