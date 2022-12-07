SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Australia's economy slows, is a recession on the cards?

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Generic interest rates (Getty).jpg

On the Money Source: Getty / Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Surging inflation and higher interest rates are biting in the Australian economy which expanded a less than expected 5.9 per cent over the year, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank Economist Stephen Wu for more; plus Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners takes a look at the day on the markets.

Published 7 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA lifts rates to a 10 year high, have they peaked?

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Youth suffered during COVID

On the Money - London.jpg

SBS On the Money: The world's most expensive cities

on_the_money_-_washington_sbs.jpg

SBS On the Money: US rates to rise less aggressively