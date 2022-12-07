SBS On the Money: Australia's economy slows, is a recession on the cards?

On the Money Source: Getty / Getty
Published 7 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Surging inflation and higher interest rates are biting in the Australian economy which expanded a less than expected 5.9 per cent over the year, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank Economist Stephen Wu for more; plus Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners takes a look at the day on the markets.
Published 7 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share