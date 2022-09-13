SBS On the Money: Business confidence rising as the pass on higher costs to consumers

Business confidence and conditions continue to remain above long-run averages because they are passing on rising costs to consumers, but as NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster tells SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves, that won't last for much longer. Plus, hear from Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors on the day on the markets.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

Sponsored content

We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/