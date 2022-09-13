SBS On the Money: Business confidence rising as the pass on higher costs to consumers
On the Money Source: Getty / Getty
Business confidence and conditions continue to remain above long-run averages because they are passing on rising costs to consumers, but as NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster tells SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves, that won't last for much longer. Plus, hear from Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors on the day on the markets.
Published 13 September 2022 at 6:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
