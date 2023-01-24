SBS On the Money: Business report shows easing inflationary pressures

OTM - Generic, Australia, bank notes, money, cash (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The NAB Business Survey continues to show a fall in conditions as businesses fear a slowdown in economic activity will impact on their operations, but at the same time, they've reported an easing of some inflationary pressures. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster for more; plus Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors on the day on the markets.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Employment, jobs (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Jobs market reaches a turning point

OTM - India (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: India on track to overtake China as the world's most populous nation

OTM - Money, currency, US dollar, foreign exchange (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Australian dollar cracks US70c for first time since August

OTM - stocks markets inflation currency (SBS).jpg

SBS on The Money: Why US inflation may cause global central banks to reassess interest rates