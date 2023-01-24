Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Business report shows easing inflationary pressures
Source: SBS News
The NAB Business Survey continues to show a fall in conditions as businesses fear a slowdown in economic activity will impact on their operations, but at the same time, they've reported an easing of some inflationary pressures. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster for more; plus Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors on the day on the markets.
Share