Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: CEO SERIES: Matt Comyn, Commonwealth Bank and Dig Howitt, Cochlear
A Commonwealth Bank branch in Sydney. Source: AAP
The Commonwealth Bank has posted a record half-year cash profit as net interest margins rise, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Matt Comyn for more, including his take on whether enough is being done for savers; plus a one-on-one with Cochlear CEO Dig Howitt, and the latest on the sharemarket with James Gerrish from Shaw and Partners.
Share