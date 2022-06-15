SBS On the Money: Consumer confidence at historic lows
Published 15 June 2022 at 5:54pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
The rising cost of living is impacting consumer confidence with the Westpac Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index falling to towards historic lows so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans to find out what that means for the economy, plus Aequitas Investments Limited's David Berthon-Jones on the the sharemarket selloff aftermath.
