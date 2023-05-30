Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Consumers trading down but still flying
Qantas says its upcoming ultra-long haul flights to Europe and North America will see $400m of earnings in the first full year it has all 12 aircraft flying, and that many of its frequent flyers continue to prioritise travelling over other categories like entertainment and beauty. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the update with Etoro's Josh Gilbert, along with the latest commentary from Wesfarmers about changing consumer behaviours and the latest on the sharemarket.
