SBS On the Money: Consumers trading down but still flying

OTM - airport, travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Qantas says its upcoming ultra-long haul flights to Europe and North America will see $400m of earnings in the first full year it has all 12 aircraft flying, and that many of its frequent flyers continue to prioritise travelling over other categories like entertainment and beauty. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the update with Etoro's Josh Gilbert, along with the latest commentary from Wesfarmers about changing consumer behaviours and the latest on the sharemarket.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Generic 1 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Investors welcome tentative US debt ceiling deal

SBS On the Money rates

SBS On the Money: The threats to the RBA's forecasts and record profits for ANZ and Macquarie

OTM - generic 6, business, CBD, skyscrapers.jpg

SBS On the Money: Why NAB's record $4bn half year profit disappointed

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO