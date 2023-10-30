SBS On the Money: Early warm weather sees record consumer spendingdespite the rising cost of living

Retail sales hit a record in September as warmer weather saw consumers bring forward some purchases, but will it add to the case for an official interest rates rise? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver for more, along with Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under for the market reaction. Plus Rhayna Bosch finds out why Australia should impose EU style compensation policies for cancelled flights with Ellis Taylor from Cirium Aviation.

