SBS On the Money: Economy and house price declines slow

The Australian economy expanded by a less than expected 0.5% in the December quarter, but it still remains one of the best performing advanced economies in the world. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster for more; Hebe Chen from IG Markets looks at the sharemarket reaction; and find out if the recent pause in property price declines can continue as Rhayna Bosch talks with Tim Lawless from CoreLogic.

