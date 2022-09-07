SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Economy grows but is there still a recession risk?

Published 7 September 2022 at 6:46pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Australia's economy expanded 0.9% in the June quarter as consumers continued to spend, although they are eating into their savings. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster who warns there is a risk of a recession, if official interest rates rise to levels which the market is expecting, plus Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners goes through the day's market action.

