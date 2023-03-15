SBS On the Money: Electricity prices set to rise by around 20%

The Australian Energy Regulator has approved price rises of around 20 per cent for some New South Wales, South Australian and south-east Queensland customers from July 1. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Gavin Dufty from the St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria for more. Plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett who says the recent sell-off sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was overdone.

