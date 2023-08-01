Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: EV sales rising & what's the RBA's next move?
Source: SBS News
Investors sat on the sidelines on Monday as they ponder the RBA's Tuesday interest rate decision. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elio D'Amato from Stockopedia to find out what the market expects will happen. Plus, Rhayna Bosch speaks with Natalie Thompson from the Electric Vehicle Council to discuss the latest uptake in EVs in Australia.
