Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Exclusive: Westpac's Bill Evans on his three decades as Chief Economist
On the Money talks to Bill Evans Source: AAP
In an SBS World News exclusive, Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans on his achievements and lessons learnt and the advice he's offering to those in power and those looking to enter the industry as he prepares to step down from the role which he has held for more than 30 years. Plus, Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics takes a look at the day on the markets.
Share