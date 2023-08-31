Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Flight Centre's Graham Turner on aviation and Coles' Leah Weckert on food price inflation
CEO SERIES: Flight Centre's Graham Turner on competition in aviation and Coles' Leah Weckert on food price inflation. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Goncalves speaks with Coles CEO Leah Weckert about the direction of food prices and Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner on the aviation sector and his take on the government's decision to block Qatar from putting on extra services to Australia's four main international airports. David Bassanese from Betashares goes through the latest inflation report which came in better than expected, while Hebe Chen from IG Markets takes a look at the day's market action.
