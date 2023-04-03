SBS On the Money: Home values rise despite higher interest rates

Home values rose 0.6 per cent in March despite higher interest rates. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Tim Lawless from CoreLogic to explain why along with the future direction of house prices. Plus, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the latest moves by OPEC+ to restrict supply with SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes while Elio D'Amato from Stockopedia goes through the day's market action.

