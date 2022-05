US inflation still remains elevated at 8.3% annually, continuing to spook investors, while lockdowns in China are preventing ships from being loaded on time, which will ultimately impact global consumer prices. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Robert Ojeda Sierra from Fitch Ratings about just how bad the delays at Chinese ports are, plus Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners on the impact on shares.

By Ricardo Goncalves Tags