SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: How much pocket money should kids get?

SBS On the Money

On the Money - pink piggy bank, savings, generic, money.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 6:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Family finance startup Spriggy says 7 years old are receiving on average, $6.50 per week as pocket money, while 14 year olds are getting $12.05. Is this too much, or too little, and what is the value of pocket money? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Spriggy Product Manager Ailice Brennan for more, plus the day on the market with Niv Dagan from Peak Asset Management.

Published 19 October 2022 at 6:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - London.jpg

SBS On the Money: Markets bounce on UK U-turn tax policy

On the Money - Real estate, estate agents, house sales (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Rents hit record levels and are likely to continue to rise

On the Money - superannuation (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Australia's super system gets a 'B+' grade

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?