SBS On the Money: How much pocket money should kids get?

Source: SBS News
Published 19 October 2022 at 6:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Family finance startup Spriggy says 7 years old are receiving on average, $6.50 per week as pocket money, while 14 year olds are getting $12.05. Is this too much, or too little, and what is the value of pocket money? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Spriggy Product Manager Ailice Brennan for more, plus the day on the market with Niv Dagan from Peak Asset Management.
