SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Inflation hits a 32 year high

Sponsor

Money Tech

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Inflation.jpg

On the Money Source: Getty / Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 5:45pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Annual inflation hit 7.3%, the highest since 1990, so does that mean the Reserve Bank will revert to larger interest rate rises? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Jarden Group Chief Economist Carlos Cacho for more, plus Mike Jenneke from Credit Suisse explains how supermarkets are dealing with rising prices and goes through the market reaction to the budget.

Published 26 October 2022 at 5:45pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Sponsor

Money Tech

We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/

Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - fruit, vegetables, food, agriculture.jpg

SBS On the Money: The fruit and vegetable prices set to rise because of floods

OTM - Employment, jobs (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Jobs market stalls

On the Money - pink piggy bank, savings, generic, money.jpg

SBS On the Money: How much pocket money should kids get?

On the Money - London.jpg

SBS On the Money: Markets bounce on UK U-turn tax policy