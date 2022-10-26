SBS On the Money: Inflation hits a 32 year high

Annual inflation hit 7.3%, the highest since 1990, so does that mean the Reserve Bank will revert to larger interest rate rises? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Jarden Group Chief Economist Carlos Cacho for more, plus Mike Jenneke from Credit Suisse explains how supermarkets are dealing with rising prices and goes through the market reaction to the budget.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

