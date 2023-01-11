SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Inflation returns to a 32-year high

SBS On the Money

On the Money

On the Money Source: Getty / SBS/Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2023 at 5:50pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Inflation, job vacancies and record retail sales point to more rate hikes to come. The November CPI Indicator returned to 7.3 per cent annually, and when combined with another record retail sales result and high job vacancies report, also released today, they give the RBA scope to continue lifting official interest rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Harry Murphy Cruise from Moody's Analytics for more; plus the day on the markets with Luke Laretive from Seneca Financial Solutions.

Published 11 January 2023 at 5:50pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: The 4 day working week and market analysis

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Property prices fall fastest and hardest on record

On the Money - superannuation (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why you should know your super balance

On the Money - travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: China's reopening and Australia's agriculture issues