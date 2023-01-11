SBS On the Money: Inflation returns to a 32-year high

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Published 11 January 2023 at 5:50pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Inflation, job vacancies and record retail sales point to more rate hikes to come. The November CPI Indicator returned to 7.3 per cent annually, and when combined with another record retail sales result and high job vacancies report, also released today, they give the RBA scope to continue lifting official interest rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Harry Murphy Cruise from Moody's Analytics for more; plus the day on the markets with Luke Laretive from Seneca Financial Solutions.
