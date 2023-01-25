SBS On the Money: Inflation's 32-year high increases chances of further rate rises

Annual inflation edged to 7.8 per cent in the December quarter but has broadened to wider parts of the economy, adding to fears, it may have more to run. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with St George Bank Chief Economist Besa Deda to explain why, and the implication for interest rates while Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners takes a look at the impact on the markets.

