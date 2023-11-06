Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Investors and borrowers brace for possible Cup Day rate rise
Source: SBS News
Economists at Australia's big four banks are tipping a rate rise on Tuesday so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with David Berthon-Jones, CFA from Aequitas Investment Partners to find out what the markets are thinking and what it means for investments; plus hear from Westpac CEO Peter King about the rising number of calls for help the bank is receiving from some customers.
