SBS On the Money: Investors and borrowers brace for possible Cup Day rate rise

Economists at Australia's big four banks are tipping a rate rise on Tuesday so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with David Berthon-Jones, CFA from Aequitas Investment Partners to find out what the markets are thinking and what it means for investments; plus hear from Westpac CEO Peter King about the rising number of calls for help the bank is receiving from some customers.

