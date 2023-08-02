Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Is Australia at peak interest rates?
On the Money Source: SBS News
Economists at three of Australia's big four banks are now predicting interest rates will remain at 4.1 per cent for an extended period, effectively calling peak rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with one of them, Matthew Hassan at Westpac to find out more & gets the market reaction from Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners, including what a downgrade to the US credit rating means for investors.
