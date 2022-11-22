SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Is Prosecco in Australia under threat?

Published 22 November 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Australian wine producers have taken their case to Parliament House in Canberra as the right to use the name Prosecco comes under threat. Just like Champagne winemakers in the French region have a monopoly on that name, Italy is seeking exclusive rights over Prosecco. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Australian Grape and Wine CEO Lee McLean to find out more, plus Catherine Allfrey from WaveStone Capital on the day on the markets

