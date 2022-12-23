SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Is the Santa rally real?

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Savings, Generic (SBS-Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

The Australian share market fell 3.5 per cent in December, so if investors were waiting for a 'Santa Rally', they would have been disappointed. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Carl Capolingua from ThinkMarkets to find out if the Santa Rally is a myth or more common than we think.

Published 23 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
This is the final SBS On the Money podcast for the year - we'll return on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Sydney reopens, shopping, retail (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: What you need to know about gift cards, and China's COVID recovery

On the Money

SBS On the Money: More homes being sold at a loss

David Jones store front.

SBS On the Money: David Jones returning to Australian ownership

An inside view of the Al Lusail Stadium in Doha during the Argentina v France World Cup final on 18 December.

SBS On the Money: The economics of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar