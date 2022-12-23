SBS On the Money: Is the Santa rally real?

The Australian share market fell 3.5 per cent in December, so if investors were waiting for a 'Santa Rally', they would have been disappointed. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Carl Capolingua from ThinkMarkets to find out if the Santa Rally is a myth or more common than we think.
Published 23 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
This is the final SBS On the Money podcast for the year - we'll return on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.
