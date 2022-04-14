SBS News In Depth

SBS On The Money: Jobs in-depth with independent economist Saul Eslake

Published 14 April 2022 at 6:25pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Australia's jobless rate, when unrounded, hit 3.95% in March, the lowest it has ever been in the history of the ABS monthy job ads series, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks in depth with independent economist Saul Eslake to find out if this is a true reflection of the state of the employment market, what it means for the economy and interest rates; plus Jessica Amir from Saxo Markets for her wrap on the day on the sharemarket.
