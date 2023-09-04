SBS On the Money: More Australians moving to the regions and Qantas admits reputation damage

A growing number of Australians are trading in city living for a life in the regions. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Liz Ritchie from Regional Australia Institute to find out more + SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves talks with David Berthon-Jones from Aequitas Investment Partners about the day on the markets and Qantas' reaction to the ACCC's investigation.

