Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: More Australians moving to the regions and Qantas admits reputation damage
On the Money Source: SBS News
A growing number of Australians are trading in city living for a life in the regions. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Liz Ritchie from Regional Australia Institute to find out more + SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves talks with David Berthon-Jones from Aequitas Investment Partners about the day on the markets and Qantas' reaction to the ACCC's investigation.
