SBS On the Money: More homes being sold at a loss

Published 21 December 2022 at 6:29pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
CoreLogic says the proportion of homes being sold at a loss is rising. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Eliza Owen to find out more; plus Mike Jenneke from Credit Suisse takes a look at the day on the market, including what investors think about Penny Wong's visit to China.

