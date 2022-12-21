SBS On the Money: More homes being sold at a loss

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
On the Money Source: SBS News
Published 21 December 2022 at 6:29pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
CoreLogic says the proportion of homes being sold at a loss is rising. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Eliza Owen to find out more; plus Mike Jenneke from Credit Suisse takes a look at the day on the market, including what investors think about Penny Wong's visit to China.
