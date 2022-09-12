SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: One-off public holiday to cost economy $2bn

Published 12 September 2022 at 5:33pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
It's estimated the one-off public holiday to allow Australians to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II will cost the economy around $2billion in lost productivity. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Stephen Koukoulas from Market Economics to find out more, including what it means for businesses, plus James Rosenberg from Ord Minnett on the markets.

