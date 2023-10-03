SBS On the Money: Rates on hold in October but the new RBA Governor warns they may still rise

New RBA Governor Michele Bullock has held official interest rates at 4.1% at her first meeting, but has warned rates may still rise. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Westpac Senior Economist Matthew Hassan to find out more, plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the market implications with George Boubouras from K2 Asset Management Ltd.

