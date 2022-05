The RBA board meeting minutes released today revealed it discussed the possibility of a 40 basis point increase at the last meeting, instead of the 25 which it delivered, leaving the door open for more aggresive increases in the short term. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ANZ's Adelaide Timbrell for the impact on the economy and housing, plus Saxo Bank's Jessica Amir on the markets.

By Ricardo Goncalves Tags