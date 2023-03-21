SBS On the Money: RBA mulls rate pause in April

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

On the Money Source: AAP

The RBA confirms in the minutes of its March board meeting that it is considering an interest rate pause in April, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors for more, including a change in market sentiment following the UBS buy of Credit Suisse. Plus, Rhayna Bosch speaks with Domain's Nicola Powell to find out how falling property prices has reduced the time taken to save for a deposit for a first home.

