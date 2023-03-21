Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: RBA mulls rate pause in April
On the Money Source: AAP
The RBA confirms in the minutes of its March board meeting that it is considering an interest rate pause in April, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors for more, including a change in market sentiment following the UBS buy of Credit Suisse. Plus, Rhayna Bosch speaks with Domain's Nicola Powell to find out how falling property prices has reduced the time taken to save for a deposit for a first home.
