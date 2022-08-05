SBS On the Money: Real wages in decline for longer

Published 5 August 2022 at 5:20pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
The RBA has downgraded its economic growth forecasts in its Statement on Monetary Policy while also admitting higher inflation for longer will mean a continued decline in real wages. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks to AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver for more; and gets the market reaction with Azeem Sheriff Sharrif from CMC Markets.
