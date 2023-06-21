SBS On the Money: Regional telco tie-up blocked & retail abuse laws introduced

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

The Australian Competition Tribunal has backed ACCC's decision to block a tie-up between Telstra and TPG regional infrastructure on the basis of competition concerns. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks to Telecommunications Analyst Paul Budde to find out what the future is for regional telecoms. NSW has introduced new laws protecting retail workers following a rise in assaults in the sector; National Retail Association CEO Greg Griffith has the detail, plus Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors goes through the day on the market.

