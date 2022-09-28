SBS On the Money: Shoppers spending at record levels despite interest rate rises

SBS On the Money

Consumers have spent a record $34.9bn in August in the shops and online, despite a string of interest rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Indeed Chief Economist Callam Pickering to find out what this says about the economy, and how it will influence the Reserve Bank. Plus, CEDA's Jarrod Ball on global cyber security and James Gerrish from Shaw and Partners on the markets.

