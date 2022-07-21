SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: SME supply chain issues to persist

SBS On the Money

On the Money

Published 21 July 2022 at 6:45pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Small to medium businesses warn they don't see an improvement to the supply chain issues plaguing their operations for some time, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB's Ana Marinkovic to find out more including the impact on consumers and what can be done about it; plus Evan Lucas from InvestSMART Group Limited for the day on the markets.

