SBS On the Money: Some food prices falling but home insurance is rising

On the Money Source: SBS
Published 8 August 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
With cost of living pressures increasing, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CommSec Chief Economist Craig James to find out the latest moves in food and petrol prices; plus banking and insurance company Suncorp has warned that home insurance premiums are set to continue rising because of incresing claim costs from wild weather and inflation, so Finder Insurance Expert Tim Bennett explains what you can do about insurance costs; plus Julia Lee from SPDR ETF State Street looks at the day on the markets including why Oz Minerals rejected a $8.4bn takeover offer from BHP
Published 8 August 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share