SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Some food prices falling but home insurance is rising

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Shopping, retail, supermarkets(1).jpg

On the Money Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 August 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

With cost of living pressures increasing, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CommSec Chief Economist Craig James to find out the latest moves in food and petrol prices; plus banking and insurance company Suncorp has warned that home insurance premiums are set to continue rising because of incresing claim costs from wild weather and inflation, so Finder Insurance Expert Tim Bennett explains what you can do about insurance costs; plus Julia Lee from SPDR ETF State Street looks at the day on the markets including why Oz Minerals rejected a $8.4bn takeover offer from BHP

Published 8 August 2022 at 6:26pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Savings, money, cash, finance.jpg

SBS On the Money: Real wages in decline for longer

SBS On the Money savings

SBS On the Money: Big banks confirm they'll pass on RBA rate rise

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why officials are calling a US recession, when it may be in one

On the Money - Inflation.jpg

SBS On the Money: Consumer prices surge to 21-year high