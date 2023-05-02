Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO
Source: SBS News
Qantas Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will take over from Alan Joyce as CEO when he retires at the end of the year. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Transport Professor at The University of Sydney Business School Rico Merkert to find out more. Plus, hear from Perpetual Limited's Matt Sherwood on the latest on the sharemarket while Adelaide Timbrell from ANZ discusses the RBA's latest interest rates decision.
Share