Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Telstra benefits from Optus outage + Christmas spending plans
Source: SBS News
Hear from Telstra CEO Vicki Brady as she explains how the telco is benefiting from last week's Optus outage, plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Senior Economist Matthew Hassan about consumer spending trends ahead of the all-important Christmas sales, while Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics goes though the day's market action, including CBA's $2.5bn quarterly cash profit.
Share