SBS On the Money: Telstra benefits from Optus outage + Christmas spending plans

OTM - Communications, cellphone tower, mobile phones, telcos (SBS).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Hear from Telstra CEO Vicki Brady as she explains how the telco is benefiting from last week's Optus outage, plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Senior Economist Matthew Hassan about consumer spending trends ahead of the all-important Christmas sales, while Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics goes though the day's market action, including CBA's $2.5bn quarterly cash profit.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Cyber threat hits ports operator & ANZ's record profit

OTM-Reserve Bank (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA upgrades inflation forecasts so who is to blame?

OTM - Big 4 Banks, banking sector (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money special interview: NAB CEO Ross McEwan on rates, mortgages and Optus outage

Graphic of computer infrastructure and host Ricardo Goncalves.

SBS On the Money: What does the latest Optus outage say about Australia's telecommunications infrastructure?