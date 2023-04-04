SBS On the Money: The lag effect: Why the Reserve Bank paused its interest rate hiking cycle

OTM - Generic 5, interest rates, stocks (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to pause its interest rate rising cycle to assess the impact of its previous ten rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank Chief Economist Stephen Halmarick and Macquarie Group's Martin Lakos to find out why, the future direction of interest rates and implication for shares.

