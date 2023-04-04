Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: The lag effect: Why the Reserve Bank paused its interest rate hiking cycle
Source: SBS News
The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to pause its interest rate rising cycle to assess the impact of its previous ten rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank Chief Economist Stephen Halmarick and Macquarie Group's Martin Lakos to find out why, the future direction of interest rates and implication for shares.
