SBS On the Money: Top scams and how to spot them
Scams are on the rise, so the Australian Banking Association has unveiled a new campaign to alert consumers to the dangers of scammers along with the responsibilities of the banks. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ABA CEO Anna Bligh for more, plus the latest from the markets, including a ransom received by Latitude Financial, with Jamie Hannah from VanEck.
