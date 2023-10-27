Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: US economy expands more than expected so what will the Federal Reserve do?
On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS
The US economy expanded by a greater than expected 4.9% annually in the third quarter just ahead of the next decision of US interest rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Saxo Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen to find out why he thinks interest rates will not rise any higher, plus the day on the markets with Grady Wulff from Bell Direct.
