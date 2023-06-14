SBS On the Money: US inflation continues to ease & CSL's currencies warning

US inflation continued to ease at an annual pace of 4 per cent, so is that enough to convince the US Federal Reserve to pause rising official interest rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Bell Direct Market Analyst Grady Wulff to find out, along with details about China's economic stimulus and a warning from CSL.

