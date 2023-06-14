Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: US inflation continues to ease & CSL's currencies warning
Source: AAP
US inflation continued to ease at an annual pace of 4 per cent, so is that enough to convince the US Federal Reserve to pause rising official interest rates. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Bell Direct Market Analyst Grady Wulff to find out, along with details about China's economic stimulus and a warning from CSL.
