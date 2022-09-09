SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: What happens to coins and banknotes with the Queen after her death?

Published 9 September 2022 at 5:19pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Financial markets have paused to reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elizabeth Tian to find out how, and takes a look at what her death means for Australian coins and banknotes with her image.

