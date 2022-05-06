SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: What is stagflation? + GST fraud warning

Published 6 May 2022 at 6:28pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Global markets crumbled on Friday on fears some economies may enter a period of stagflation. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with St George Economist Matthew Bunny for more, while Tony Sycamore from City Index goes through the market implications, plus, ATO Deputy Commissioner Will Day details a massive investigation into the growing number of people creating fake businesses to make fraudulent claims.
